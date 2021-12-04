 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawyers, not taxpayers, big winners in Rams settlement
Letter: Lawyers, not taxpayers, big winners in Rams settlement

America's Center expansion

America's Center sits between the Dome and the C-9 parking garage which is being demolished by construction crews on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding “St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves” (Nov. 25): Lawyers are keeping 36.7% of the $790 million NFL settlement. Let that sink in: $290 million that could have been spent on worthwhile causes. Will the city of St. Louis get to tax this income? Who is on the hook to pay off the bonds issued to build the Dome at America’s Center? That’s right, you and me, the taxpayer/suckers/citizens of St. Louis city and county.

Where are the authorities who are supposed to represent the interests of the people? Hey, I’ve got a fresh idea: Let’s build another stadium!

Wesley Fordyce • Florissant

