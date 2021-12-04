Letter: Lawyers, not taxpayers, big winners in Rams settlement

Regarding “St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves” (Nov. 25): Lawyers are keeping 36.7% of the $790 million NFL settlement. Let that sink in: $290 million that could have been spent on worthwhile causes. Will the city of St. Louis get to tax this income? Who is on the hook to pay off the bonds issued to build the Dome at America’s Center? That’s right, you and me, the taxpayer/suckers/citizens of St. Louis city and county.