Letter: Lax gun laws hardly fulfill philosophy supporting life

Regarding John R. Stanard’s column “NRA has helped warp the public discussion and blocked reasonable measures” (July 29): Missouri continues to promote its anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment credentials. Missouri has eliminated all requirements for gun ownership once an individual reaches age 18. No training, no background checks, just purchase a weapon and the person is ready to use the weapon for any purpose.

Once upon a time, the National Rifle Association was an organization that supported gun safety for hunting and recreational purposes. Not so anymore. Now it is a political entity that wants everyone to have guns for self-protection. The organization believes that our entire state is so dangerous that every adult Missourian should be armed with a deadly weapon.

That allows individuals who consider themselves threatened to own a gun. That includes circumstances from a bar fight or domestic abuse to finding an unarmed teenager breaking into a gun owner’s home. They all can be shot dead. Those lives must have a different definition than one that the “pro-life” people are using. Current laws do not well define exactly how threatened one has to be in order to take a life.

The National Rifle Association and its supporters have used the Second Amendment to allow every citizen the right to process an arsenal of deadly weapons, including assault weapons, which could be used to overthrow an election when people don’t like the result. Todays pro-gun advocates can hardly claim to be “pro-life” or pro-democracy.

Alan Bell • New Haven