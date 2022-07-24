 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lax security takes away the joys of living downtown

Desolate downtown St. Louis

The St. Louis city flag flies over a desolate Washington Avenue on Sunday, March 22, 2020. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated that residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

I lived almost six wonderful years, from 2001 until late 2006, on the 12th floor of the Jefferson Arms building on Tucker Blvd. It had a great view and low rent. Best of all, I could walk 12 blocks east to the Mississippi River or 12 blocks west for great eating establishments and other delights. I did this day or night with no fear. I really feel sorry for all those downtown residents who are paying premium prices for rent and must be extremely prudent when walking on what should be delightful excursions.

Bob Bainter • St. Louis County

