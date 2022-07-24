Letter: Lax security takes away the joys of living downtown

I lived almost six wonderful years, from 2001 until late 2006, on the 12th floor of the Jefferson Arms building on Tucker Blvd. It had a great view and low rent. Best of all, I could walk 12 blocks east to the Mississippi River or 12 blocks west for great eating establishments and other delights. I did this day or night with no fear. I really feel sorry for all those downtown residents who are paying premium prices for rent and must be extremely prudent when walking on what should be delightful excursions.