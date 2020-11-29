Letter: Leaders don’t deserve power to make sweeping edicts

Nowhere in our system of government can one elected official strip the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution from an entire population without appeal, oversight, or any form of redress for an unlimited period of time. The emergency powers granted to the mayor and county executive, in my opinion, were never meant to be used in this way. Setting a curfew for a natural disaster or to curb rioting is entirely different from taking away people’s livelihoods, placing them under house arrest and telling them they can’t go to church. Laws need to be enacted in both St. Louis and St. Louis County to give the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and the St. Louis County Council authority to override emergency orders.