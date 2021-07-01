Letter: Leaders present a twisted idea of personal freedom

Regarding the editorial “ Amid leadership vacuum, southwest Missouri tops nation in new coronavirus cases ” (June 22): Many Missouri GOP legislators believe in not limiting people’s rights just because of a deadly pandemic. Their behavior is negligent and costs lives. Shame on them. But if they would take these measures, it might help to require face coverings in all retail stores and to create a vigorous campaign to promote vaccinations and launch a well-conducted contact tracing program.

In the meantime, here’s a suggestion for a new bill that these Republican lawmakers could propose that makes about as much sense (maybe more) than their bills limiting the pandemic response: Make stopping at red lights illegal. These lawmakers could argue that stopping limits personal freedom and it costs citizens time, and time is money. They could make the case in the Legislature that if people get hurt or die, so be it. That’s just the price we have to pay for freedom.