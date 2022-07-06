Letter: Leaders should look out for citizens, not themselves

Regarding "Who released sex video? It wasn’t Cal Harris, his lawyer says" (July 1): I'm a conservative who lives in an increasingly blue St. Louis County. I may not like it, but I understand why county leaders follow their political beliefs. I do, however, ask what any county citizen would ask and deserves: good, competent government. No citizen wants shenanigans from their leaders and we've seen many lately: A political appointment of an inexperienced person to lead the county jail; sexual workplace misconduct of a high-level county employee as he "shared a moment" (what a euphemism!); secrecy about the recent federal subpoena; and preventing council oversight on pandemic money spending.