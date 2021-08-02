 Skip to main content
Letter: Leaders should make decisions for good of constituents
Letter: Leaders should make decisions for good of constituents

Republican politicians Paul Berry, left, celebrates with Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who were also sitting in the front row, after the St. Louis County Coucil 5-2 vote to repeal the mask mandate during a council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans” (July 29): I can understand why Republican leaders are trying to stop vaccinations among their adversaries, but that decision will also kill off their own supporters. Have they worked out all the numbers and come to the very cynical decision that it’s worth killing their base because possibly more of the other side will die? I just don’t get it.

Leadership isn’t just about doing whatever your voters want but also that you explain the truth to your constituents and make decisions that are for their own good. I think we need more mothers in the Missouri Legislature.

Cathy Rauch • University City

