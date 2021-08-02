Letter: Leaders should make decisions for good of constituents

Regarding “CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans” (July 29): I can understand why Republican leaders are trying to stop vaccinations among their adversaries, but that decision will also kill off their own supporters. Have they worked out all the numbers and come to the very cynical decision that it’s worth killing their base because possibly more of the other side will die? I just don’t get it.
Leadership isn’t just about doing whatever your voters want but also that you explain the truth to your constituents and make decisions that are for their own good. I think we need more mothers in the Missouri Legislature.
Cathy Rauch • University City