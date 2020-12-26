 Skip to main content
Letter: lean up lawlessness by curbing dangerous drivers
Letter: lean up lawlessness by curbing dangerous drivers

Regarding "St. Louis and St. Louis County police need to change — immediately, consultants say" (Dec. 22): Can we please start by enforcing traffic laws? The insanity on our roads is worse than ever. I understand that politicians and activists want to focus on who is pulled over and not why, but laws must be enforced, regardless of who the lawbreaker is.

It's not uncommon on our interstates to be passed by someone driving at 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, often by cars with temporary license plates. On city streets, drivers regularly fly through stop signs and red lights. Perhaps it's because cops don't chase as much now and the drivers know it.  

Besides just being dangerous, these simple acts of breaking traffic laws sets a tone of lawlessness that will only get worse. We need law and order enforcement.

Greg Rybacki • Maplewood  



