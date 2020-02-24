Letter: Learn to love your enemies and end negativity

As with many Post-Dispatch readers, I am frustrated with the negative tone in our country. In my long life I have never seen such divisiveness among fellow citizens. How do we change that direction?
We heard the answer at the National Prayer Breakfast recently held in Washington. “Love your enemies,” admonished House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. To which President Donald Trump objected, “I don’t agree with that.” He then proceeded to mock people of faith and those who pray, singling out Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney. Did the president realize the speaker was quoting Jesus?
To “love our enemies” is decidedly difficult. One of the best-known worldwide public examples who showed us the way is Nelson Mandela of South Africa, who after many years of imprisonment publicly forgave his enemies, was elected president of his country, and acted in accordance with that new direction.
Let us follow in his footsteps, and those of many others, who have called upon “the better angels” of their nature, which for many of us include the teaching to love our enemies.
Ann H. Zahniser • Greenville