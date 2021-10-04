Letter: Learning under pandemic cloud is frustrating challenge

Regarding “School districts win round in lawsuit brought by Missouri attorney general, but prospect of more litigation looms” (Sept. 29): As a high school student involved in Scouts and band, the pandemic has made it a lot more difficult to learn. We are unable to hear the teacher as well, it affects meeting new people and it makes it harder to connect with people because you can’t see their faces.

Many of our scouting trips got canceled or pushed back because of virus restrictions. We were only able to have one band competition last year because people couldn’t gather in large groups. I was also in our school play that was canceled last year.

I believe there will be long-term effects for students because of the pandemic. Missing a half or entire school year puts students at a disadvantage for the following term.

Joshua Huster • St. Charles