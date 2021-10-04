 Skip to main content
Letter: Learning under pandemic cloud is frustrating challenge
Letter: Learning under pandemic cloud is frustrating challenge

Disinfecting education

A crew of custodial staff clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2 after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19, they will stay virtual until Monday Nov.16 after ten work days. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “School districts win round in lawsuit brought by Missouri attorney general, but prospect of more litigation looms” (Sept. 29): As a high school student involved in Scouts and band, the pandemic has made it a lot more difficult to learn. We are unable to hear the teacher as well, it affects meeting new people and it makes it harder to connect with people because you can’t see their faces.

Many of our scouting trips got canceled or pushed back because of virus restrictions. We were only able to have one band competition last year because people couldn’t gather in large groups. I was also in our school play that was canceled last year.

I believe there will be long-term effects for students because of the pandemic. Missing a half or entire school year puts students at a disadvantage for the following term.

Joshua Huster • St. Charles

