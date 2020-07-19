Letter: Leave Duckworth’s service out of Tucker Carlson issue
Letter: Leave Duckworth’s service out of Tucker Carlson issue

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., departs the Capitol, late Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, following arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding the Short takes editorial “Missing in action” on Tucker Carlson’s criticism of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (July 11): I take exception regarding Carlson’s comments noting Duckworth’s military service but calling her a “deeply silly,” “unimpressive person” who is among those who “hate America.” The newspaper should not have suggested that sponsors withdraw from his program. I believe this is advocacy of censorship, pure and simple.

I respect the sacrifices Duckworth, D-Ill., made during her war experience, but Carlson’s comments and Duckworth’s comments went beyond that.

The First Amendment gives Carlson the right to express his opinions. It does not give others the right to silence him.

John Ackerman • Town and Country

