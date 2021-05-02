 Skip to main content
Letter: Leave public health to the professionals, not politicians
Letter: Leave public health to the professionals, not politicians

Regarding “Missouri Senate moves to boost oversight of health departments after COVID-19 shutdowns” (April 27): Departments of Public Health protect the health and welfare of the people. They track up-to-the-minute health data and research by physicians and nurses qualified in the fields of epidemiology and public health. This information, coupled with reason, experience and education, guides their decisions. Intervention from politicians can only increase the likelihood of a never-ending pandemic by overturning emergency health restrictions. Senators should keep public health in the hands of professionals.

Mimi Sorkin, R.N. • University City

