Letter: Leaving Missouri to gamble might also be a criminal act

mary elizabeth coleman

Missouri state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold 

 Colter Peterson, POST-DISPATCH

 

Regarding the editorial “Bill seeks to enforce Missouri anti-abortion law in other states” (March 10): Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, has proposed a bill in the Missouri Legislature that would criminalize a women’s abortion choice in another state. I have a question for her and our Legislature: If this bill becomes law, would it lead to another bill that would prosecute Missourians for crossing into another state to do some types of gambling?

From my viewpoint, if you can pass a law restricting Missourians from traveling to another state to avoid one law, like sports betting, then shouldn’t that apply to all laws?

Mary Lause • St. Louis County

