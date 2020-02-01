Letter: Left Bank unfairly canceled Cummins book signing

Regarding “Her first book examined St. Louis murders; her new novel is so controversial Left Bank cancels event here” (Jan. 25): I’m shocked that author Jeanine Cummins had the temerity to attempt a fictitious account of the horrific experience of an imagined Latino family when she’s, what … a Western Euro-American, (part-Puerto Rican) white, gringo? And so presumptuous to imagine she could tap into an authentic, shared emotional connection with humans of another country in an attempt to create a moving literary tale. How insensitive! How audacious! How fraudulent!
Left Bank Books did the right thing by canceling her book promotion, and I’d be pleased to stop by the store to assist with the disposal of all copies of "Huckleberry Finn," "Gentleman’s Agreement" and "Black Like Me" in support of this charismatic, intellectually vibrant, politically-right-thinking, sensibility. Will one 50-gallon drum be big enough? Lighter fluid is on me.
Trace Laux • Wildwood