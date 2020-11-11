Letter: Left-leaning policies would counter last four years

Regarding "Dems head toward House control, but GOP picks off seats" (Nov. 4): Republican pundits and politicians have wasted no time in giving their thoughts on what President-elect Joe Biden's priorities should be. With a straight face, they said that Biden should ignore any progressive or left-leaning policy ideas.
They are displaying an amazing and total lack of self-awareness after four years of right-wing extremist policies, lifetime judiciary appointments of unqualified, religious extremists and rollback of crucial environmental laws. Implementation of left-leaning policies will be necessary to undo the damage done by President Donald Trump and his enablers.
Terrance Fleming • St. Louis County
