Letter: Left-leaning policies would counter last four years
Trump paints apocalyptic portrait of life in US under Biden

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. Trump is painting an apocalyptic portrait of American life if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected. The president claims that if the Democrat takes over, the suburbs wouldn’t be the suburbs anymore, the economy would slump into its worst depression ever and police departments would cease to exist. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding "Dems head toward House control, but GOP picks off seats" (Nov. 4): Republican pundits and politicians have wasted no time in giving their thoughts on what President-elect Joe Biden's priorities should be. With a straight face, they said that Biden should ignore any progressive or left-leaning policy ideas.

They are displaying an amazing and total lack of self-awareness after four years of right-wing extremist policies, lifetime judiciary appointments of unqualified, religious extremists and rollback of crucial environmental laws. Implementation of left-leaning policies will be necessary to undo the damage done by President Donald Trump and his enablers.

Terrance Fleming • St. Louis County

