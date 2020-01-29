Letter: Legal abortion has made us callous to its procedures

Jan. 22 marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s infamous Roe v. Wade decision that made elective abortions legal in America. What does that decision look like in 2020? In those 47 years, we have become so callous to abortion that we have quietly, tacitly endorsed flushing innocent human beings down the family toilet on a massive scale.
On the surface, this sounds too incredible to be true. But it is true. Chemical abortions have become very popular in the U.S. because of the huge profit margins. Providers can still charge hundreds of dollars for the abortion without paying for doctors and medical services. Cut your expenses, improve your profit.
In chemical abortion procedures, mothers are first given a pill that stops the growth of the fetus and then a second pill a couple of days later that will cause the body to evacuate the fetus. In plain language, the first pill will kill your child and the second pill will cause you to go into early labor and deliver that dead child. Again, this sounds too incredible to be true. Unfortunately, it is true. It’s just too horrible to talk about.
But by all accounts, this happens hundreds of thousands of times a year in America. Flushing innocent human beings down the toilet is where 47 years of legal abortion has led us.
Steve Rupp • Florissant
President, Missouri Right to Life