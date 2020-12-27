Letter: Legal marijuana would sap ambition, dope up electorate

But the advocacy should be just a bit bolder. Instead of just taxing everyone with $50 million or more at 2% or 3% every year, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suggested, why not tax everyone who has accumulated more wealth than the average member of the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board? Then our political leaders could not only legalize the use of marijuana for any purpose, they could supply it to every adult for free.

Those crazy enough to study, practice, and work hard to start and build businesses, develop vaccines, play professional baseball, do rocket science or brain surgery, run our universities, and invent new products would be able to furnish everyone else with enough pot to stay stoned until the next election. And, of course, politicians who take the newspaper’s advice would have little trouble being reelected so long as they cut off the supply of marijuana a few weeks before the election so that their constituents would have time to recover enough energy to get to the polls.