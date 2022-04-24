Letter: Legalizing needle exchanges leads to extended addiction

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers move toward legalizing needle exchanges, easing access to addiction meds" (April 19): Advocates said at the hearing that the program actually reduces rate of addiction by connecting the people to programs to help them. I'm skeptical. Using that logic, they might as well legalize and supply all illicit drugs. Then we would reduce the rates of addiction by telling people where to go to get help. I thought this kind of thinking was only on the coasts, not here in the Midwest.