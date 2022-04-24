 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legalizing needle exchanges leads to extended addiction

Needle exchange

The Missouri SAFE Project also provides cotton, sterile water, containers, alcohol prep pads as well as education on safest using practices to drug users. "We're not promoting IV drug use. We just recognize that it does happen," said Aaron Laxton, who runs the program. Photo by Zipei Lin, special to the Post-Dispatch

 Zipei Lin

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers move toward legalizing needle exchanges, easing access to addiction meds" (April 19): Advocates said at the hearing that the program actually reduces rate of addiction by connecting the people to programs to help them. I'm skeptical. Using that logic, they might as well legalize and supply all illicit drugs. Then we would reduce the rates of addiction by telling people where to go to get help. I thought this kind of thinking was only on the coasts, not here in the Midwest.

Jeffrey Narzinski • Arnold 

