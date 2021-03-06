Letter: Legislation allows the public funding of private schools

Regarding the editorial “State legislators find creative new ways for taxpayers to fund private schools” (Feb. 28): Thanks to the Editorial Board for exposing the Trojan horse legislation, House Bill 349. This is another example of private/religious/homeschoolers’ efforts to raid public-school funding under the guise of school choice. They propose tax credits and scholarships for low-income families, but what they don’t tell Missourians is that private schools have the right to deny children if they don’t have the grades to qualify for admission. In fact, if children were qualified for a scholarship, they would have already been offered one. Private schools have endowments for this purpose.