Letter: Legislation allows the public funding of private schools

Regarding the editorial “State legislators find creative new ways for taxpayers to fund private schools” (Feb. 28): Thanks to the Editorial Board for exposing the Trojan horse legislation, House Bill 349. This is another example of private/religious/homeschoolers’ efforts to raid public-school funding under the guise of school choice. They propose tax credits and scholarships for low-income families, but what they don’t tell Missourians is that private schools have the right to deny children if they don’t have the grades to qualify for admission. In fact, if children were qualified for a scholarship, they would have already been offered one. Private schools have endowments for this purpose.
Private schools do not have to follow state and federal mandates requiring service for the special-needs population. A review of the funding using Special School District costs associated with a multitude of disabilities shows why the cost for specialized, federally mandated services is so high. Don’t expect private/religious schools to incur that expense.
We are fortunate to have a system of responsive public schools in our region. If Missouri parents don’t think they’re getting the services they’re entitled to, there are public school advocates to help them through the process.