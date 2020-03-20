Letter: Legislation could help with flood planning, recovery

I recently returned from Washington to advocate for flood policy reform. It was the first trip to the nation’s capital for this 65-year-old country grandmother from a frequently flooded Jefferson County town.
I was there to represent the Citizens Committee for Flood Relief, our local community group, and at the request of the Pew Charitable Trusts, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working across the country to help fix our fractured, fragmented approach to flood planning and recovery.
Staffers and members of Congress with whom we spoke were quite receptive. My congressman, Jason Smith, R-Cape Girardeau, for instance, agreed on the need to fix the National Flood Insurance Program, which has received 17 recent short-term reauthorizations. Those reauthorizations are just one more example of Congress repeatedly “kicking the can” rather than pursue substantive changes.
Kudos also to Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, for co-sponsoring legislation to stem the tide of repetitive loss properties and strengthen protection for flood-prone communities by encouraging them to prepare for future disasters.
Susan Liley • De Soto