Letter: Legislation is crafted from perspective of a white male

Regarding “Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response” (Jan. 12): This legislation would have a chilling effect on learning. However, the fundamental problem with these types of bills is their exclusionary intent.

The proposed ban on any curriculum deemed divisive and unpatriotic, because it identifies people or entities as systematically biased or oppressed, is clearly written from one perspective to the neglect of all others. That’s as divisive as one can get. That perspective, of course, is white male.

The lawmakers crafting this legislation may do so with their white male constituency in mind, allowing them to intimidate school boards with lawsuits if they feel their beliefs are threatened. But state laws apply to all. A white parent may consider lessons on Jim Crow laws divisive, but African American parents might sue if a subject they consider relevant to their child’s education is being censored. A father demanding that pay-inequity and sexual-harassment curricula be eliminated would be offset by a mother who feels those issues are imperative.

Parental energy would be better spent teaching children that they’re responsible for their own character, not the sins of past generations or the transgressions of their peers. Censorship is divisive and unpatriotic. Trust our schools to present unvarnished instruction at an age-appropriate level and our students to comprehend its relevance without assigning guilt.

John McDonald • Ferguson