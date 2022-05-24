Letter: Legislation might help solve baby formula problem

Regarding “First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend,” (May 21) I’m heartened by the international action to help with the baby formula shortage. My baby relied on formula before my breastmilk fully came in. I tried to feed her, not knowing what was wrong. On Christmas Eve, my husband had to go out and buy formula because our baby was starving. That’s when I began to understand the desperation of mothers around the world who cannot feed their children.

Even before the pandemic, malnutrition was an underlying cause of almost half of all preventable deaths of children under age 5. Because of the coronavirus, approximately 168,000 additional children under 5 could die by 2022.

We have an opportunity to act globally for undernourished infants. The Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act is a bipartisan bill calling for a coordinated U.S. Agency for International Development strategy, clear targets, and solid interventions so assistance reaches the most impoverished children.

Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin has already signed on to it. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with Reps. Cori Bush and Blaine Luetkemeyer, should join her in cosponsoring this act. No matter where they live, all children deserve a strong start in life.

Cynthia Levin • Town and Country