Letter: Legislation unfairly threatens small online retailers

Missouri legislators are still considering a bill that would force small online businesses to navigate an unworkable patchwork of state-by-state regulations. If passed, House Bill 2697 would make it particularly difficult for me to operate my business.

Don’t get me wrong, I agree that the rise in organized retail crime is an issue we can’t ignore, but continuing to pass different versions of this bill across the United States — as has already happened in Colorado and Arkansas — could eventually create a thicket of compliance regulations that would be nearly impossible for small online businesses like mine to navigate.

Missouri’s online retailers are already suffocating from inflation and supply chain issues; we just don’t have the resources to navigate a patchwork of new state-level rules. It’s time for our local lawmakers to realize that trying to resolve organized retail crime with HB 2697 endangers the livelihood of online sellers like me.

Christina Mosley • Macon, Mo.