Letter: Legislation will prevent imprisonment of the innocent

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence is enough, Lamar Johnson’s attorneys argue in latest attempt to free him” (July 12): Justice delayed is justice denied. For the past 26 years, justice has been denied to Lamar Johnson as he sits behind bars for a crime both sides agree he did not commit. Despite overwhelming evidence of Johnson’s innocence — including the true culprits confessing to the heinous crime — a broken system has kept Johnson locked away because Missouri law prevents prosecutors from freeing innocent people even when there is new evidence. This egregious miscarriage of justice must be addressed, and on Aug. 28, this broken system can finally be fixed.