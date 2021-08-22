Letter: Legislation will prevent imprisonment of the innocent

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence is enough, Lamar Johnson’s attorneys argue in latest attempt to free him” (July 12): Justice delayed is justice denied. For the past 26 years, justice has been denied to Lamar Johnson as he sits behind bars for a crime both sides agree he did not commit. Despite overwhelming evidence of Johnson’s innocence — including the true culprits confessing to the heinous crime — a broken system has kept Johnson locked away because Missouri law prevents prosecutors from freeing innocent people even when there is new evidence. This egregious miscarriage of justice must be addressed, and on Aug. 28, this broken system can finally be fixed.
Earlier this year, I sponsored and won passage of sweeping criminal justice and police reform legislation. The bill bans police chokeholds, establishes a reporting system for police use-of-force, and implements several other long-sought reforms. Also included in this bill is new authority for prosecutors to seek “motion to vacate” convictions of wrongfully convicted people. When this law takes effect on Aug. 28, it will give the St. Louis circuit attorney the power to file a “motion to vacate” for Johnson and begin the process of securing his freedom.
The incarceration of an wrongfully convicted person is unacceptable. Anyone who holds dear the American ideals of liberty and justice should be sickened by the continued imprisonment of innocent men and women.
Although this new law cannot return the decades of life stolen from Johnson and his family, it can make sure no more are taken ever again.
Brian Williams • University City
Missouri state senator, 14th District