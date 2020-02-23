Letter: Legislation would assure a woman’s right to choose

Our country was founded on rights, freedom and opportunities. Men and women have always had their differences. While women slowly gained equal pay and the right to vote, the era of broadening women’s rights continues. Missouri House Bill 1574 — “Respect Women’s Abortion Decision Act” — marks the next step.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court declared abortion constitutional in the Roe v. Wade case. It granted women the right to make their own medical decisions concerning abortion. A woman’s right to decide was protected by her right to privacy.
HB 1574 would prohibit the state from denying a woman’s right to obtain an abortion, as already established by the Supreme Court. It also says the state must defend a women’s right to choose abortion when her life or health is in danger as determined by her doctor. Wouldn’t you want your sisters and your daughters to have the opportunity to make their own choice?
Generations of women have fought for equal rights. Supporting and voting for HB 1574 is the first small step that you can take to make lasting change that upholds the Constitution and supports women.
Amy Mohrmann • O’Fallon, Mo.