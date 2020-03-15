Letter: Legislation would help other countries get internet

When you live in the Edwardsville area and are surrounded by technology that is constantly up to date and always changing, it’s hard to think about those who aren’t connected. Nearly 60% of the world’s population is offline, meaning they don’t have access to mobile or broadband internet. These developing countries are home to the world’s most poverty-stricken nations. That means more than half of the world doesn’t have access to the mainstream media that many people in the developed world cannot live without.
The Digital Global Access Policy Act would help countries build an infrastructure for internet and create a bridge for the people who once did not have a voice. This bill has passed in the House, which is why I strongly urge Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin to sponsor and support it in the Senate. When we can have the other 1.5 billion people in developing countries online, we are one step closer to solving our global poverty issue, as well as creating opportunity for the rise of economic, social and educational growth.
Kristina Johnson • Glen Carbon