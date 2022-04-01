 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legislation would weaken hazardous waste supervision

Waste lagoon breaches at Missouri hog farms

A view of the waste lagoon at the Clear Creek Farm hog operation in Atlanta, Mo. as seen on Friday, April 9, 2021. An environmental specialist with the Department of Natural Resources investigated illegal discharges of waste from leaks in the lagoon, pictured to the right, into a creek that runs nearby. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Missouri Senate Bill 918, which modifies provisions relating to the Department of Natural Resources, has passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee and could be on the floor of the Senate at any time. I don’t support it because it could weaken state-level protections for hazardous waste.

This bill would needlessly tie the hands of the Department of Natural Resources to work with the public to respond to challenges that arise in protecting the public from hazardous waste. The department would have to invest significant time and resources to adjust to a new set of rules, while the hazardous waste program would lose well over $200,000 per year in fees. This program is already short-staffed.

Senate Bill 918 would also eliminate Missouri’s used-oil regulations, weakening the department’s ability to protect us from the potential adverse effects of improper storage or disposal or recycling of used oil.

Finally, this bill would allow certain zinc-containing hazardous wastes to be made into fertilizer and fertilizer ingredients, by restricting Department of Natural Resources from making more protective amendments to the weaknesses in the federal rule. The Missouri Senate should not pass this bill.

Mickey Croyle • Rock Hill

