Letter: Legislative help needed for organizing unions

As a steelworker at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, I’ve seen good times and bad times in the industry. One thing that has always been a constant is my union contract and the guidance and security that it has granted me.
It’s a shame that so many workers are forced to get by without the benefits that a union contract gives me and my family. It’s not just the pay, retirement and health care but also the security of knowing that you’re part of a family of hundreds if not thousands of people who have your back if something goes wrong.
Every worker deserves that kind of security. That’s why I support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, and I am urging my congressman, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, to sign on as a supporter also.
This bill would make sure workers can join unions without bullying from their bosses and without stalling from companies when they try to get a contract. It would ensure that every worker has the same rights to come together and improve their lives, like my co-workers and I do in Granite City.
Since the 1980s, workers have seen their share of the pie dwindle while corporations and Wall Street take more for themselves. One way we can level that playing field is by giving all workers the chance to join unions.
The Protecting the Right to Organize Act is the best way to do that.
Andrew Carnahan • Granite City