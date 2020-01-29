Letter: Legislative help needed for surprise medical billing

Anyone who has had to receive unplanned emergency care can tell you the costs of health care are far too high. Congress can help alleviate some of the burden by passing legislation to end the unfair practice of surprise medical billing, but it will only be effective if they take the right approach. That means correcting course and improving the current legislative proposal lawmakers are trying to push through.
The legislation in question would set fixed rates for physicians by using insurance companies’ in-network averages as a government-mandated benchmark. This approach would slash reimbursements to local physicians and give all the power to big insurance companies — making it impossible for doctors and providers to negotiate fairly on prices. Worse, this so-called benchmark approach could make it harder for patients to access and afford care, especially in rural communities and areas where access issues are already prevalent.
That’s why it’s important for Congress to slow down and get this right. To do so, they need to update current legislation to include access to a process called Independent Dispute Resolution. It’s a solution some in Congress have already called for that would essentially allow providers and insurance companies to negotiate prices transparently and openly. That way, prices accurately reflect their market value and the strength of local health care, and that patient access to it is protected.
Missouri’s congressional delegation should help improve upon current legislation by working to incorporate a true Independent Dispute Resolution framework into any bill Congress passes on this matter.
Damir Huskic • St. Louis