Letter: Legislators are clueless regarding ectopic pregnancies

Regarding "Penalty for assisting abortion in case of ectopic pregnancy removed from measure in Missouri House" (March 22): A plan proposed in a bill by Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, to outlaw abortions in the case of life-threatening ectopic pregnancies was thankfully removed recently.

It was arrogant for the conservative Missouri Legislature, which purports to endorse less government interference in the lives of citizens, to entertain this legislation in the first place. But perhaps the most egregious example is its position on abortion. The original bill outlawed all abortions including those involving an ectopic pregnancy that almost never produces a viable fetus and frequently endangers the life of the mother.

Fortunately, someone in Jefferson City, with a modicum of medical understanding, suggested an amendment that would mitigate the possibly fatal results if such a law were to be enacted. Missourians should be outraged at legislators who propose restrictive laws, the effects of which they know little.

Jerold J. Kreisman, M.D. • Creve Coeur