Letter: Legislators aren’t brave enough to stand up to lobbyists

We just celebrated Memorial Day, a day for remembering and honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy. Freedoms to go to schools and stores, to practice a religion or not, to fish, hunt, camp, travel.

I find it disheartening and disturbing that our legislators who have been elected to serve us by protecting these freedoms have not been brave enough to stand up to the lobbyists. They are not being asked to give their lives, just to give up the greed.

They would have to stop taking money from lobbyists and stand for providing safe places for all to enjoy the activities our freedoms give us. They are being asked to give up a lot less than their lives and they can’t seem to be brave enough to do that.

And for those lobbyists who depend on fear and brainwashing, wouldn’t it be a novel idea to actually care about the amendments and freedoms and the children and adults whose freedoms are being stepped on by lobbyists’ greed and cowardice. They should think about what that kind of bravery could mean for our country and its people.

Gayle Kovarik • Manchester