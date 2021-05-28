Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ Disabled man faces tough choices after Missouri GOP fails to expand Medicaid ” (May 21): Missouri is now one of only 13 states that withholds Medicaid from adults living in poverty who don’t have children, whether they have jobs or not. Most of the money for Medicaid expansion would come from the federal government.

The economies in other states have improved because of the federal dollars and coverage for people who need it. The voters approved this expansion last November. Why do the legislators think what is good for the people is not important? Why would they ignore what the voters want? We elected these officials for service to the people … isn’t that the point of voting?