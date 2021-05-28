 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?
0 comments

Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health care advocates protest Missouri's Medicaid purge

Jen Bersdale, executive director of Missouri Health Care for All, and her 4-year-old son Torin Bersdale, protest on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the corner of Lindell and Kingshighway boulevards. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Disabled man faces tough choices after Missouri GOP fails to expand Medicaid” (May 21): Missouri is now one of only 13 states that withholds Medicaid from adults living in poverty who don’t have children, whether they have jobs or not. Most of the money for Medicaid expansion would come from the federal government.

The economies in other states have improved because of the federal dollars and coverage for people who need it. The voters approved this expansion last November. Why do the legislators think what is good for the people is not important? Why would they ignore what the voters want? We elected these officials for service to the people … isn’t that the point of voting?

Samantha Calvin • Town and Country

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports