Letter: Legislature is hypocritical when it comes to helping kids

Regarding the editorial "Parson signs law to criminalize homelessness, ignoring his adviser" (July 19): I am horrified by the hypocrisy exhibited by the Missouri Legislature. In their haste to be "pro-life," the legislators have shown themselves to be anything but. The laws that Gov. Mike Parson has signed criminalizing homelessness, forbidding cooperation with federal agents regarding gun crimes, reluctantly expanding Medicaid and outlawing abortion are all examples of disregarding life.

Lawmakers are seemingly only concerned with forcing pregnancies to continue. Where is the role of the fathers? Where is funding for prenatal care, post-natal care and child care? Where is the protection for those who have been raped or abused? What kind of "life" is this Legislature promoting? I believe they are only aiding the lives of mothers who can afford more children or those who can travel to another state that performs abortions.

Parson says the Legislature needs more time and study to outline exactly what constitutes a "life-threatening" need for an abortion. But that didn't seem to matter when it passed the law that prevents health care experts from making that determination without fear of prosecution.

If Missouri lawmakers were really pro-life, they would be expanding Medicaid, providing child care, early childhood education and health care for all, including mental health care. They would also be as diligent in getting the fathers to provide for their families as they are at preventing the mothers from doing so.

Barbara Sandmel • St. Louis County