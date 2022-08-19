 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legislature might ignore an abortion referendum result

Missouri Legislature

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

In the letter “Put abortion rights on ballot; let Missourians decide” (Aug. 9), the writer urges letting the majority decide instead of the minority on determining whether a woman has the right to decide what is right for her body. Sadly, this is Missouri, and voter initiatives mean nothing to the Legislature. They have proven repeatedly that they do not care what the majority of voters decide.

If we want real change in Missouri, we need to replace these current lawmakers with those who will actually represent the opinions of the people they are supposed to represent. This is true whether the issue is women’s rights, reasonable gun regulation, right-to-work, or protecting the environment.

Joseph Zelle • St. Louis County

