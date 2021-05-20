 Skip to main content
Letter: Legislature’s heavy-handedness drives away teachers
Letter: Legislature's heavy-handedness drives away teachers

Teachers protest school reopening

Gina Corce, left, and Kimberly Hanan-West hold signs alongside other socially distanced educators and kids from around the state outside the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, 2020. The group was calling for Gov. Mike Parson to move Missouri Schools online to start the school year, until COVID-19 cases drop significantly for at least 14 days. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

 

Regarding the letter “Take steps now to prevent looming teacher shortages” (May 17): I find it ironic that the letter writer, the chancellor of Western Governors University of Missouri, writes about encouraging action to attract teachers to Missouri while the Missouri Legislature has just passed a law infringing on a teacher’s ability to teach challenging curriculum to her students. (Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Republicans embrace racism and censorship in trying to ban the 1619 Project,” April 29)

My neighbor teaches sixth-grade history, including social justice issues. She is working toward her doctorate in education. She told me she is so demoralized by our legislators’ action she is considering leaving the profession.

How many others are they driving away?

Alice Bloch • University City

