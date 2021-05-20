Letter: Legislature’s heavy-handedness drives away teachers

Regarding the letter “Take steps now to prevent looming teacher shortages” (May 17): I find it ironic that the letter writer, the chancellor of Western Governors University of Missouri, writes about encouraging action to attract teachers to Missouri while the Missouri Legislature has just passed a law infringing on a teacher’s ability to teach challenging curriculum to her students. (Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Republicans embrace racism and censorship in trying to ban the 1619 Project,” April 29)