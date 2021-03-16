Letter: Legislature's foolish proposals cost taxpayers in appeals

Regarding "Missouri House moving to increase voting requirements, raise bar for initiative petitions" (March 11): Every year when the Missouri Legislature closes its session, a review of laws passed seem to be more stupid and more untenable than the year prior. Later appeals and challenges, defended by the state with taxpayer money, constantly overturn these poorly written and baseless statutes. While the 2021 session is yet to adjourn, our intrepid lawmakers appear to be on the same path of outdoing themselves.

Proposed are new, more stringent voter restrictions to combat unsubstantiated cheating; a law allowing federal agents to be arrested for taking a Missouri citizen into custody for illegal possession of a weapon; and legislation allowing Missouri to ignore presidential executive orders. Then there's the most recent action: forbidding judges to review their outrageous, self-benefiting language when proposing new amendments to the state constitution.