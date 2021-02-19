 Skip to main content
Letter: Lent is an opportunity to rid diet of meat all year round
Letter: Lent is an opportunity to rid diet of meat all year round

I miss Mardi Gras. I miss being in the crowds. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery from the pandemic so we can all congregate again next year. Lent began after Fat Tuesday, and many Christians stopped eating meat and dairy in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of reflection.

For me, I already don’t eat meat and dairy. My plant-based diet helps reduce chronic diseases, environmental degradation and animal abuse. Countless reports have linked consumption of animal products to serious health issues. A United Nations report named meat production as a source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Investigations have revealed animals are raised for food under horrible conditions of caging, crowding, drugging and mutilation. These actions go against what I believe.

Sal Mahoney • St. Louis

