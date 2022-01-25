Letter: Less strident letter-writing tone offers greater persuasion

I have been a big fan of the Post-Dispatch's letters to the editor section for many years. I like when non-liberals give their point of view, which is usually contrary to that of the Editorial Board and often contrary to mine. On a recent day, I noticed that all of the letters were from men. Over the past several years, I have happily seen more and more letters from women. I believe I sense a somewhat different tone when women write letters.

I have never tried to quantify the differences in any way, but to me it seems that the women tend to have a less strident point. They often have a tone that sounds like have you considered this?, or it appears to me that.

Men seem more likely to say: This is how it is.

In the great divide in which our country is now enmeshed, I lean toward the more gentle rebuke of those who hold opposite views. Slamming the other side is not a way to reason with them. We all have intelligence and our own reasons for our differing opinions. If we're ever to come closer, it has to be with some respect for one another's view.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves