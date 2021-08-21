Letter: Let Afghanistan be lesson in not repeating past mistakes

I am willing to cut President Joe Biden more slack if he stumbles while ending the American war in Afghanistan than his four predecessors who failed to find a way to resolve that debacle.

Our task, I believe, now should focus less on analyzing the ending of this war and more on understanding how it began. A tremendous surge of nationalism after the attack of 9/11 swept almost all of us into a frenzy of revenge that blinded us to our own limitations as well as blinding us to the power of the nationalism of the Afghan people who have been successfully resisting foreign domination for many generations. In that last regard, the American tragedy in Afghanistan almost perfectly mirrors the catastrophe of our failed effort to defeat Vietnamese nationalism 50 years ago.