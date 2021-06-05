 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let Clayton embrace the burden of helping the homeless
0 comments

Letter: Let Clayton embrace the burden of helping the homeless

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Most unhoused residents living in tent encampment outside vacant McGuire Moving & Storage building move to nearby vacant lots

“I talked to someone yesterday about moving into a shelter. I hope to be in the shelter in a week,” said unhoused resident Anthony Jackson, who sets up his tent in a vacant lot after evacuating the homeless tent encampment outside the vacant McGuire Moving & Storage building on Monday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Louis. Last week, notices to vacate the encampment appeared on the side of the building, informing people to leave the private property by 9 a.m. Monday January 11th. The building is owned by developer Paul McKee of NorthSide Regeneration. Advocates from agencies were out talking to residents to discuss housing option, many residents relocated their tents to nearby vacant lots. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

I write in response to the letter “Visible homeless encampments are a learning experience” (May 28) regarding homeless encampments in the city of St. Louis, a measure the letter writer applauds as “a learning experience” for those of us fortunate enough to enjoy a roof over our heads.

As a city resident, it is my view that the regional tendency is to identify homelessness as an urgent humanitarian crisis that concerns us all, but it falls squarely on the city of St. Louis to address. The letter writer is a Clayton resident. I would be interested to know the initiatives Clayton implements to address homelessness, affordable housing and related services in our region. Clayton is a prosperous urban center, has excellent public transportation, and is filled with restaurants and other service industries that could offer employment to persons experiencing homelessness.

How many homeless encampments will be located in downtown Clayton or other parts of that municipality? Valuable learning experiences should also be provided to wealthy suburban communities like Clayton and not just the city of St. Louis, where homeless services for the entire region are already heavily concentrated.

Christian S. Saller • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports