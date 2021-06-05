Letter: Let Clayton embrace the burden of helping the homeless

I write in response to the letter “Visible homeless encampments are a learning experience” (May 28) regarding homeless encampments in the city of St. Louis, a measure the letter writer applauds as “a learning experience” for those of us fortunate enough to enjoy a roof over our heads.

As a city resident, it is my view that the regional tendency is to identify homelessness as an urgent humanitarian crisis that concerns us all, but it falls squarely on the city of St. Louis to address. The letter writer is a Clayton resident. I would be interested to know the initiatives Clayton implements to address homelessness, affordable housing and related services in our region. Clayton is a prosperous urban center, has excellent public transportation, and is filled with restaurants and other service industries that could offer employment to persons experiencing homelessness.

How many homeless encampments will be located in downtown Clayton or other parts of that municipality? Valuable learning experiences should also be provided to wealthy suburban communities like Clayton and not just the city of St. Louis, where homeless services for the entire region are already heavily concentrated.

Christian S. Saller • St. Louis