Letter: Let doctors decide virus protocols, not the politicians

Regarding “ Judge reviewing county effort to overturn controversial Missouri health order decision” (Dec. 22): It’s difficult to believe that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is now telling school districts that they cannot make students wear masks. Does his law degree make him a medical expert in viruses and school administration?

I believe he should let Dr. Alex Garza, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, and other real doctors do their work. And allow our school children to stay healthy. We don’t want any more unvaccinated Missourians in our hospitals or meddling in public schools. Even Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is intruding in school district bond certifications, saying the districts must comply with Schmitt’s orders. I don’t think intelligent Missourians should vote for them.