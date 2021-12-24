 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Let doctors decide virus protocols, not the politicians
0 comments

Letter: Let doctors decide virus protocols, not the politicians

  • 0
Dunagan and Garza

Drs. Clay Dunagan and Alex Garza, co-leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks as COVID-19 cases continue to climb again. (screenshot)

Regarding “Judge reviewing county effort to overturn controversial Missouri health order decision” (Dec. 22): It’s difficult to believe that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is now telling school districts that they cannot make students wear masks. Does his law degree make him a medical expert in viruses and school administration?

I believe he should let Dr. Alex Garza, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, and other real doctors do their work. And allow our school children to stay healthy. We don’t want any more unvaccinated Missourians in our hospitals or meddling in public schools. Even Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is intruding in school district bond certifications, saying the districts must comply with Schmitt’s orders. I don’t think intelligent Missourians should vote for them.

Nancy E. Adams • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News