Letter: Let free market decide which businesses survive

Regarding “Second stimulus check: What might be on the table?” (July 9): As I write this, the government is negotiating a second round of payments, the first beginning late in April, and I haven’t gotten my first-round check. It’s okay, it’ll come when it comes. What’s bugging me this time around is the fight over how much money, and to which industries and companies, the stimulus money will go. In my opinion, that’s pure corporate socialism. If they gave no money to businesses, and increased individual consumers' payments, then the free market would be deciding the winners and losers.
Our business structure is full of lots of hangers-on that are only hanging on because of government subsidies. If those businesses were allowed to die because they aren’t getting it done, that would clear the way for new innovative companies to enter the market.
Kevin McConnell • Berkeley
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.