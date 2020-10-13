Letter: Let mental health professionals handle some police calls

Regarding “It’s World Mental Health Day: Here’s what you need to know” (Oct. 10): St. Louis and St. Louis County law enforcement are overworked, and our communities are paying the price. I am writing for a call to action to examine the way we handle mental health and social welfare issues through our emergency 911 call system. Too often police are sent to non-emergency calls and are not trained in dealing with social issues like drug addiction, homelessness and mental illness. Unfortunately, this can and has resulted in unnecessary deaths at the hands of officers not fully understanding the community they serve. Instead of sending a police to these low-risk calls, would we be better off sending a health professional? Health professionals are trained extensively in crisis situations and will also have resources so that they can prevent future situations.
Denver has started a pilot program to address this issue called Support Team Assisted Response, and it has been successful in handling more than 350 calls so far. This alternative emergency response team is also a prevention measure for future crime and potential police brutality. I believe a program like Denver’s is a great solution for St. Louis and as a tax-paying citizen, I would like to see this in my community. Mental illness is often missed through the education and health care systems, and our police are left to deal with the aftermath. Police are not social workers. Why are we asking them to be?
Christina R. Lee • St. Louis
