Letter: Let Missouri secede from Union; make Trump their king
Letter: Let Missouri secede from Union; make Trump their king

Trump US Abu Dhabi

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding Arlene Zarembka's guest column "Hawley must be disbarred for violating his oath as an attorney" (Jan. 12): Sen. Josh Hawley is mistaken about the honesty of the presidential election, but he knows that a majority of the people of Missouri, along with many adjacent states, want four more years of President Donald Trump. Why should I deny them their choice?

At the same time, while a senator from California represent five times more people than a senator from Missouri, their votes are of equal weight. Up to this time, we have accepted that inequity, just as we accepted four years of Trump's anarchy climaxed by armed rebellion.

I therefore make this modest proposal: Missouri should secede from the Union and make Trump the independent state's hereditary monarch. I promise not to object.

Ira Kurlander • San Francisco, Calif.   

