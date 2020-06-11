Letter: Let Missourians vote absentee in all future elections

Regarding “New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic” (June 4): Last week Gov. Mike Parson signed into law a bill allowing voting by mail in August and November for those voters concerned about coronavirus exposure. However, he refuses to allow voting by mail in all elections, asserting this would result in rampant voter fraud. This is a bogus claim that has been rejected by both Democrat and Republican election officials alike. Five states allow all elections to be conducted by mail. Three states, including our neighbor to the northwest, Nebraska, permit counties to opt into conducting elections by mail.
These voter-fraud claims relate to the 2016 election. The fragile narcissistic ego of President Donald Trump could not accept the reality that he received fewer popular votes than Hillary Clinton. He began to promote false claims that millions of illegal votes were cast in that election. Even his 2017 voter fraud commission failed to turn up any evidence. Yet Trump continues to promote, without proof, these allegations, possibly causing some voters to question the veracity of our election process.
Gov. Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt should cease acting as Trump’s minions and begin acting in the interests of the citizens of Missouri who elected them. They should support legislation allowing all Missourians to vote by mail in all elections.
Rosalie M. Laune • New Haven
