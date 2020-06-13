Letter: Let police walk the beat again and meet the neighbors

I was a child in the 1940s. There was certainly community policing at that time. Police officers walked the beat. They knew the people who lived on the streets of their beats. They knew the children, their parents and their neighbors. They interacted with the citizens, talking to them, laughing with them, playing with the children, and always helping, protecting and serving the people and businesses on their beat.
Then police officers left the beat and began patrolling in squad cars. They were still on the beat but with little personal interaction or knowledge of the people.
It is well known that family disputes are dangerous calls for officers to service. Yet what if the officer knows the offenders because of previous interactions from the beat? Children loved and respected the beat officers and were not afraid of them.
Leave the police cars to the police command structure. Allow police officers to get to know the people on their beats whom they are sworn to protect and serve by walking them again.
Jeanie McCrary • Florissant
