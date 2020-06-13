Just In

Letter: Let police walk the beat again and meet the neighbors
0 comments

Letter: Let police walk the beat again and meet the neighbors

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Police 'woefully undertrained' on using force, experts say

In this June 4, 2020 photo, Christopher Clarke, front left, an instructor at the Washington state Criminal Justice Training Commission facility in Burien, Wash., teaches a class on the use of batons to law- enforcement officers as part of the more than 700 hours of training police and other officers are required to to through in the state. Police training has been under scrutiny again since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

I was a child in the 1940s. There was certainly community policing at that time. Police officers walked the beat. They knew the people who lived on the streets of their beats. They knew the children, their parents and their neighbors. They interacted with the citizens, talking to them, laughing with them, playing with the children, and always helping, protecting and serving the people and businesses on their beat.

Then police officers left the beat and began patrolling in squad cars. They were still on the beat but with little personal interaction or knowledge of the people.

It is well known that family disputes are dangerous calls for officers to service. Yet what if the officer knows the offenders because of previous interactions from the beat? Children loved and respected the beat officers and were not afraid of them.

Leave the police cars to the police command structure. Allow police officers to get to know the people on their beats whom they are sworn to protect and serve by walking them again.

Jeanie McCrary • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports