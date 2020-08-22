Letter: Let’s hear why Harris is supposedly ineligible to run

I believe it’s been obvious from Day One of President Donald Trump’s presidency that the press was on a mission to discredit him. Never was this bias so blatant as in the Associated Press article, “Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy,” (Aug. 14). The article reported on Trump’s response to a Newsweek magazine article written by John Eastman, a law professor and former dean of Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law.
Eastman made the argument that Sen. Kamala Harris may not be eligible for the presidency (and therefore the vice presidency) because, although she was born in the United States, she may not qualify as a citizen under the 14th Amendment because her parents (from India and Jamaica) were only temporary residents at the time of her birth, and therefore not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.
The article failed to outline the arguments that Eastman made. It only quoted several other professors saying that Eastman was clearly wrong. It then reported that President Donald Trump gave credence to what was described as a “false and racist conspiracy” about Harris. Even if one believes that Eastman’s arguments were false, how does that qualify as racist?
More to the point, I thought the role of journalists was to report both sides of an argument and let the reader decide if those facts lead to a conclusion of a “false and racist conspiracy.”
Brian Geurin • Shrewsbury
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.