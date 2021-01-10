Letter: Let’s look for a new conservative law-and-order leader

Regarding the editorial “Trump, with a Hawley assist, incites supporters to insurrection” (Jan. 7): Jan. 6, 2021, was a day of infamy for Missouri politics. As the first U.S. senator to announce that he would raise objections to the Electoral College vote count, Josh Hawley lent President Donald Trump support in his rogue campaign to turn the day into a mob insurrection. The election was deemed by the courts and the U.S. Attorney General to be legitimate and free of fraud. Hawley, who has tethered himself to a lawless president, cannot be allowed to separate himself from the violent results that we witnessed in horror. The failure to connect the Capitol Hill violence directly to Trump and congressional acolytes may be more dangerous than any violent mob itself.