Letter: Let’s put a Joe and Yogi statue on Columbus pedestal
0 comments

Letter: Let’s put a Joe and Yogi statue on Columbus pedestal

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Joe Garagiola and Yogi Berra

In this May 31, 2003, file photo, baseball Hall-of-Famers Joe Garagiola, left, and Yogi Berra share a moment after throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Former big league catcher and popular broadcaster Joe Garagiola has died. He was 90. The Arizona Diamondbacks say Garagiola died Wednesday, March 23, 2016. He had been in ill health in recent years.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

 TOM GANNAM

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Why not replace Columbus with a statue of an immigrant clay miner? Or one of Joe Garagiola and Yogi Berra as kids, playing pickup ball? Though many have forgotten, Italian immigrants in this country were highly discriminated against, too, and it took generations for them to overcome most prejudices and stereotyping.

Replacing Columbus with a statue honoring either the hard-working Italian immigrants or those two boys from the Hill would still honor the Italian contribution to St. Louis, in a more localized way than an old white guy who never touched United States territory.

Jo Schaper • Pacific

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports