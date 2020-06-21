Letter: Let’s put a Joe and Yogi statue on Columbus pedestal

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Why not replace Columbus with a statue of an immigrant clay miner? Or one of Joe Garagiola and Yogi Berra as kids, playing pickup ball? Though many have forgotten, Italian immigrants in this country were highly discriminated against, too, and it took generations for them to overcome most prejudices and stereotyping.
Replacing Columbus with a statue honoring either the hard-working Italian immigrants or those two boys from the Hill would still honor the Italian contribution to St. Louis, in a more localized way than an old white guy who never touched United States territory.
Jo Schaper • Pacific
