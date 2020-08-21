Letter: Let’s worry about election, not changing street names

I believe it is ludicrous to consider changing the street name of Jackson Avenue in University City, or any other street name in the county, based on the fact that it was named for a slave owner. I would not be at all surprised to learn that my family name is derived from some of the slaves on the plantation of President Andrew Jackson.
But more importantly, which of our Founding Fathers didn’t own slaves, or have indentured servants, or mistreat Native Americans? We have streets in the city named for all sorts of people who owned slaves, such as Thomas Jefferson, Robert E. Lee and George Washington. Imagine the busywork involved in changing home addresses on these streets.
Yes, some streets have been renamed to honor people in the city, namely Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Billups Avenue (named after Dr. Kenneth Brown Billups) and James “Cool Papa” Bell Avenue (named for the Negro League standout and Baseball Hall of Famer). Forget all that. We should worry about making sure it’s safe for people to vote by mail rather than discussing changing the name of a street. I personally have no plans to change my name.
Janet Y. Jackson • University City
